BullsInsider - South Florida men's basketball season paused indefinitely due to COVID

TAMPA, JAN. 20, 2021 –The South Florida men’s basketball team has paused activities indefinitely due to COVID-19 protocols within the program, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

Due to the pause, Sunday’s game at Wichita State has been postponed as is the Jan. 27 game against Temple. At this point in time, the Bulls’ next scheduled game is Jan. 30 against Cincinnati in the Yuengling Center.

No determination has been made on rescheduling any of the games USF has missed due to COVID-19 protocols.



