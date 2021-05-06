BullsInsider - South Florida legacy target target Emanuel Sharp injured

Surgery was scheduled for later this morning.

SPRING HILL, Fla. (May 6, 2021) -- Bishop McLaughlin High School 2022 guard Emanuel Sharp broke his fibula BullsInsider.com learned from his father, Derrick Sharp, early Thursday morning.

BullsInsider.com reported this development, plus a major basketball recruiting update, several hours ago on our premium message board . Not a subscriber?

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive basketball, football and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial of premium access to BullsInsider.com with promo code Bulls60.

You will not be charged until 60 days after sign up. Use promo code Bulls60.