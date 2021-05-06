BullsInsider - South Florida legacy target target Emanuel Sharp injured

South Florida legacy target target Emanuel Sharp injured
SPRING HILL, Fla. (May 6, 2021) -- Bishop McLaughlin High School 2022 guard Emanuel Sharp broke his fibula BullsInsider.com learned from his father, Derrick Sharp, early Thursday morning.
Surgery was scheduled for later this morning.
Sharp was having a very good Spring on a loaded E1T1 United AAU team but will now miss his second consecutive summer of AAU play. Also, if you recall, Sharp had surgery in October to repair a broken bone in one of his hands sustained during the Hoop Exchange Fall Festival. That injury caused Sharp to miss the first six games of his junior season.
