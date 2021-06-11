South Florida lands their QB for 2022

South Florida head coach Jeff Scott and offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Charlie Weis Jr. spent the first two weeks of the open recruiting period working out quarterbacks from across Florida and even some in neighboring states. That search came to fruition on Friday when Lake Mary quarterback Gunnar Smith pulled the trigger on his offer and committed to South Florida.
“I love the coaches, their vision for the program and of course the ability to stay close to home at USF and play in front of friends and family,” he said. “My family and I talked about it all week since the last visit and everyone agreed USF is a great fit for me.”
Smith had several visits coming up but he canceled all of those after his commitment on Friday.
“I canceled trips to West Virginia, Cincinnati and Nebraska and told them there is no place I would rather be, he said. “My family is 100-percent in agreement.”
Getting to tell coach Scott and coach Weis in person was an added bonus for Smith.
“They we’re super excited when I committed,” he said of the USF staff. “I heard them say let’s eat and let’s go and rock on and a lot of cheering and hugs.”