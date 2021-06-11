South Florida lands their QB for 2022

South Florida head coach Jeff Scott and offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Charlie Weis Jr. spent the first two weeks of the open recruiting period working out quarterbacks from across Florida and even some in neighboring states. That search came to fruition on Friday when Lake Mary quarterback Gunnar Smith pulled the trigger on his offer and committed to South Florida.

“I love the coaches, their vision for the program and of course the ability to stay close to home at USF and play in front of friends and family,” he said. “My family and I talked about it all week since the last visit and everyone agreed USF is a great fit for me.”