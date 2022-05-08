South Florida lands Memphis transfer Tyler Harris

Memphis guard Tyler Harris will transfer to South Florida for his final season of eligibility.He made the announcement via Twitter.

A graduate transfer, The 5-foot-9 guard spent his freshman and sophomore seasons at Memphis before transferring to Iowa State for one season then rejoined the Tigers for his senior season. Harris set a Memphis program record for three-pointers made by a freshman (79) and earned American Athletic Conference All-Freshman Team honors following his debut season. He has never missed a game during his college career.

Last season Harris, who Penny Hardaway used primarily off the ball, averaged 8.8 points, 1.7 assists and 1.2 rebounds per game.

Harris is the second player, in less than two weeks, to exit the NCAA transfer portal and commit to the Bulls. Brian Gregory also landed Kansas State transfer Selton Miguel. Additionally incoming freshmen Ryan Conwell and Dok Muordar have signed National Letters of Intent to attend USF.

The day after Memphis guard Tyler Harris entered the NCAA transfer portal he said his farewell to Tigers fans in a post on social media. In that Tweet, Harris made it clear that the decision to transfer was not his.

“In life there are several choices and decisions you have to make, this one was not mines [sic], but many doors close for a reason. First NCAA tourney in 8 years, 5th all time shooter, 1000 points. Im [sic] All Memphis 4L! Thank you Tiger Nation, I hope I touched every fan in a positive way.”

Harris was ranked the No. 72 overall prospect in the Rivals150 for the class of 2018 coming out of Cordova (TN) High School.

Now a fresh start is on the way for Harris, and the scenery is familiar. Harris has played in the Yuengling Center three times. In his two most recent games Harris scored 31 points on 52.9 percent from the field (9-of-17), including 4-of-8 on his three-point attempts, made 90 percent of his free throws and had four steals.







