TAMPA, Fla., (Apr. 1, 2023) – Kasen Jennings became the second Kennesaw State player to exit the NCAA transfer portal on Saturday when he announced his commitment to South Florida via Instagram.

He joins teammate Chris Youngblood and former Owls head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim in Tampa.

Jennings appeared in 85 games over three seasons with 29 starts. He averaged 5.9 points, 1.7 assists and 1.7 rebounds while making 41.6 percent of his shots, including 35.6 percent of his threes during his time with the Owls.

He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.