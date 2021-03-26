TAMPA, Fla., (MAR. 26, 2021) – South Florida men’s basketball recruiting is picking up steam. On Friday, Brian Gregory and his staff added junior college forward D.J. Patrick. He will have four seasons of eligibility starting with the 2021-2022 season.



The Bulls locked in on Patrick and offered the Triton College standout in February, eventually beating out programs like Central Michigan, George Mason, IUPUI, Idaho, Illinois St., Jacksonville, Robert Morris, USF, Tennessee-Martin and Tulsa. Patrick was also receiving interest from Pepperdine, UAB, Western Michigan, Loyola-Chicago and Wichita State.