BullsInsider - South Florida lands Denver transfer Sam Hines Jr.

South Florida lands Denver transfer Sam Hines Jr.
TAMPA, Fla., (MAR. 26, 2021) -- One week after losing six players to the NCAA transfer portal, including two seniors, South Florida has landed a player who was in the portal.
Denver transfer Sam Hines Jr. announced his commitment to South Florida Friday. The freshman forward, who ranked 12th in the Summit League in rebounding, will have four seasons of eligibility.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive basketball, football and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial of premium access to BullsInsider.com with promo code Bulls60.
You will not be charged until 60 days after sign up. Use promo code Bulls60.
Thursday Hines spoke with BullsInsider.com and said that he would probably make his decision in "two to three days.” He also told us that he was focused on a final group of USF, James Madison, Austin Peay and San Diego State.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news