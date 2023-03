New head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim is ready to face the challenge that come with being the head coach of the men’s basketball program at the University of South Florida. The 11th coach in program history was introduced to fans and the media Thursday at a press conference in the Muma Basketball Center.

It hasn’t been 24-hours since USF officially announced Abdur-Rahim’s hiring but his confidence and authenticity at the podium provided a refreshing aura that comes with hiring a new coach.

Watch Coach Abdur-Rahim’s press conference in the media player below.