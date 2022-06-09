South Florida impresses local big man on visit

Accompanied by his parents and older brother, Alonso High School (Tampa, Fla.) center Cole Gingeleski took an unofficial visit to South Florida Monday afternoon. Due to the COVID pandemic and lengthy NCAA dead period, it was the 2023 prospect’s first visit of any kind to a college campus.

“First we went on a tour of campus. It was really nice. It exceeded my expectations,” Gingeleski told BullsInsider.com. Everything was like clean and it was way bigger than I thought. Because, obviously, when you're driving by on the main roads and seeing it, it looks smaller. But the campus is way bigger than I actually thought it was.”

Naturally Gingeleski’s visit included a tour of the Muma Basketball Center and Yuengling Center.

“The practice facility was really nice. We went into the room where the athletes chill. They had TVs and stuff in there. I got to go into the locker room. Then we to the stadium, and the stadium is really nice.”

Before the 6-foot-11, 215-pounder and his family left campus they met with Brian Gregory and his staff in Gregory’s office.

“We talked about my recruitment and stuff like that,” Gingeleski said. “Like, what are my goals. He also said that they would have a plan moving forward for me if I did come there. They did say they can help me a lot with, like, my strength and conditioning. I was really nervous in that office. That was my first time being around college coaches that wanted me to visit.”

Gingeleski told us that Bulls’ assistant coach Louis Rowe is his lead recruiter and that Rowe wants to get him back on campus soon.

“I would love to come to a practice to like watch and stuff like that. I’ve never been to a college practice.”

In addition to USF, Gingeleski is also listed interest from UCF, FGCU, Eastern Kentucky, Northern Kentucky, Murray State, Morehead State, North Florida, Wright State, Stetson and Penn State.

WHAT’S NEXT

Gingeleski was just recently cleared to play again after injuring an ankle in early April while playing for Team Breakdown in the Under Armour Association. The injury set back his recruitment because he wasn’t able to play when coaches were allowed to attend AAU events. Gingeleski has been rehabbing and preparing for the crucial July live periods.

RUSS’ REACTION

I have only been able to evaluate game video but I really like Gingeleski’s mobility, hands and his passing ability. He scores mainly round the rim and he will need to add weight/strength. One thing that really stands out is that Gingeleski doesn't need to be the focal point of the offense to make an impact on the game. USF has been monitoring Gingeleski for some time and I would not be surprised to see the Bulls offer if he plays well in July.



