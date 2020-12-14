BullsInsider - South Florida guard David Collins named AAC Player of the Week

South Florida guard David Collins named AAC Player of the Week
The American Athletic Conference announced the winners of the league’s weekly men’s basketball honors for the third week of the 2020-21 season Monday. South Florida Bulls senior guard David was named the AAC Player of The Week.
Collins averaged a double-double with 15.5 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists in a pair of wins for the Bulls last week. He led USF with 18 points and nine rebounds against Stetson on Dec. 8 and 13 points and 11 rebounds against Wofford on Dec. 12 at Holiday Hoopsgiving in Atlanta.
Collins and his teammates are currently preparing to play at Cincinnati in the first conference game for both teams. The game is scheduled for Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET and will be available either on ESPN2 or ESPNU.