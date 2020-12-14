 BullsInsider - South Florida guard David Collins named AAC Player of the Week
South Florida guard David Collins named AAC Player of the Week

Russ Wood
Senior Writer
@RussHoops

The American Athletic Conference announced the winners of the league’s weekly men’s basketball honors for the third week of the 2020-21 season Monday. South Florida Bulls senior guard David was named the AAC Player of The Week.

Collins averaged a double-double with 15.5 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists in a pair of wins for the Bulls last week. He led USF with 18 points and nine rebounds against Stetson on Dec. 8 and 13 points and 11 rebounds against Wofford on Dec. 12 at Holiday Hoopsgiving in Atlanta.

USF guard David Collins gets off a shot during pregame warmups. (Photo by: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports)

Collins and his teammates are currently preparing to play at Cincinnati in the first conference game for both teams. The game is scheduled for Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET and will be available either on ESPN2 or ESPNU.

