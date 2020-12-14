BullsInsider - South Florida guard David Collins named AAC Player of the Week

The American Athletic Conference announced the winners of the league’s weekly men’s basketball honors for the third week of the 2020-21 season Monday. South Florida Bulls senior guard David was named the AAC Player of The Week.



Collins averaged a double-double with 15.5 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists in a pair of wins for the Bulls last week. He led USF with 18 points and nine rebounds against Stetson on Dec. 8 and 13 points and 11 rebounds against Wofford on Dec. 12 at Holiday Hoopsgiving in Atlanta.