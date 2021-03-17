BullsInsider - South Florida forward Madut Akec has entered the transfer portal

Verbalcommits.com was the first to report on Akec's decision.

The South Sudan native joins David Collins, Justin Brown and Rashun Williams as the fourth confirmed USF player to enter the portal since Monday. Redshirt freshman Luke Anderson entered the portal in February.

Akec saw action in 15 of the Bulls’ 22 games this season averaging 10.6 minutes, 2.5 points and 1.7 rebounds. He made 7-of-9 three-pointers (36.8 percent) and made all four of his free throw attempts.

When USF returned from its COVID-19 pause Akec’s minutes increased and became more consistent. That ended with the American Athletic Tournament when he played two minutes against Temple and did not play in the quarterfinal round against Wichita State.

Akec will potentially be eligible to play immediately if the NCAA votes to change its transfer rules before next season.

Brian Gregory and his staff are currently left with five scholarships to fill this spring. As it stands, USF has seven scholarship players returning with one incoming freshman signed, three-star point guard Trey Moss. At guard Xavier Castañeda (junior), Caleb Murphy (sophomore) and Jamir Chaplin (junior) will be back with forwards Prince Oduro (redshirt junior) and Alexis Yetna (redshirt junior) and two centers returning in Michael Durr (junior) and Russel Tchewa (sophomore).

However, I do not get a sense that the roster attrition ends with Akec.