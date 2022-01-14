South Florida-East Carolina game rescheduled

TAMPA, Fla., (Jan. 14, 2021) – The American Athletic Conference men’s basketball game between East Carolina and South Florida originally scheduled for Saturday, January 1 in Tampa, Fla., has been rescheduled for Thursday, February 17.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET at the Yuengling Center and the game will be available on ESPN+.



With the announcement of the rescheduled game, USF will play three conference home games that week: Tuesday, February 15 vs. Tulane, Thursday, February 17 vs. ECU and Saturday, February 19 vs. Tulsa.

Of more immediate interest, the Bulls host Central Florida tomorrow 7 p.m. ET at the Yuengling Center.