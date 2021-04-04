South Florida head coach Brian Gregory and his coaching staff has been very active in the NCAA transfer portal. Denver transfer Sam Hines Jr. committed to USF on Mar. 27 and the USF coaches have called or had Zooms with several players since that commitment.

BullsInsider.com has spoken to many of those players as well.

From what we have gathered, three of the players the staff has had recent Zooms with appear to be closing in on making a decision on where they will take their talents.