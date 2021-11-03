South Florida Bulls players talk matchup with Houston
TAMPA, Fla., (Nov. 3, 2021) – South Florida wide receiver Xavier Weaver and defensive tackle Kelvin Pinkney met with the media Wednesday via zoom to discuss Saturday’s homecoming game against Houston at Raymond James Stadium.
Watch and listen to everything the players said in the media player below.
