South Florida Bulls Orlando Coaches Caravan Stop interviews

ORLANDO, Fla., (May 20, 2022) – The South Florida Bulls Coaches Caravan rolled into Orlando for its fourth, and final stop, Thursday evening and BullsInsider.com was at American Social to take in the event.

The USF Coaches Caravan, jointly sponsored by USF Athletics and the USF Alumni Association, also had stops in Fort Lauderdale (May 12), Sarasota (Apr. 28) and the T. Pepin Hospitality Centre in Tampa (Apr. 21).

Headlined by Bulls football coach Jeff Scott, men’s basketball coach Brian Gregory and Vice President of Athletics Michael Kelly, the event ran from 6:30 – 9 p.m. and concluded with an autograph/photo session.

BullsInsider.com had the opportunity for one-on-one conversations with both coaches and you may watch those interviews in the media players below.



