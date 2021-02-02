Bulls offer emerging 2022 guard
First Love Christian (PA) Academy (FLCA) began its season a couple of weeks ago and after just five games D.J. Jackson has landed on the radar of several high major programs resulting in two offers...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news