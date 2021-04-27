South Florida Bulls land forward transfer Bayron Matos
TAMPA, Fla. (APR. 27, 2021) -- Former New Mexico forward Bayron Matos has committed to transfer to South Florida. He has four seasons of eligibility.
Matos made the announcement via Twitter.
Matos enrolled at New Mexico in January 2020 but did not begin playing until the 2020-21 season. He averaged 6.0 points and 4.1 rebounds in 18.9 minutes per game in his lone season at UNM, starting in 15 of the 20 games he appeared in, but did not play in UNM’s final two games.
Matos also received offers from Washington State, Oklahoma State, Tulsa, St. John’s, and Seton Hall after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal in March.
.
During his high school recruitment, while at Hamilton Heights Christian Academy, Matos held offers from Auburn, Dayton, Florida, Illinois, Mississippi State, TCU, Texas Tech, and West Virginia.
A physically imposing 6-foot-9 post player from the Dominican Republic, Matos was ranked the No. 35 center in the 2020 class by Rivals.com.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive basketball, football and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial of premium access to BullsInsider.com with promo code Bulls60.
You will not be charged until 60 days after sign up. Use promo code Bulls60.