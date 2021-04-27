TAMPA, Fla. (APR. 27, 2021) -- Former New Mexico forward Bayron Matos has committed to transfer to South Florida. He has four seasons of eligibility.

Matos enrolled at New Mexico in January 2020 but did not begin playing until the 2020-21 season. He averaged 6.0 points and 4.1 rebounds in 18.9 minutes per game in his lone season at UNM, starting in 15 of the 20 games he appeared in, but did not play in UNM’s final two games.

Matos also received offers from Washington State, Oklahoma State, Tulsa, St. John’s, and Seton Hall after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal in March.

.