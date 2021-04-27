 South Florida Bulls land forward transfer Bayron Matos
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-27 16:08:12 -0500') }} basketball Edit



Russ Wood • BullsInsider
Senior Writer
@RussHoops

TAMPA, Fla. (APR. 27, 2021) -- Former New Mexico forward Bayron Matos has committed to transfer to South Florida. He has four seasons of eligibility.

Matos made the announcement via Twitter.

Matos enrolled at New Mexico in January 2020 but did not begin playing until the 2020-21 season. He averaged 6.0 points and 4.1 rebounds in 18.9 minutes per game in his lone season at UNM. Matos had the most offensive rebounds for the Lobos (42) averaging 2.1 OREB per game. He started 15 of the 20 games he appeared in, but did not play in UNM’s final two games.

Matos also received offers from Washington State, Oklahoma State, Tulsa, St. John’s, and Seton Hall after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal in March.

South Florida, USF, Bulls
New Mexico Lobos forward Bayron Matos (1) dunks the ball against Fresno State forward Orlando Robinson (10) while teammates look on. (Kiel Maddox-USA TODAY Sports)

During his high school recruitment, while at Hamilton Heights Christian Academy, Matos held offers from Auburn, Dayton, Florida, Illinois, Mississippi State, TCU, Texas Tech, and West Virginia.

A physically imposing 6-foot-9 post player from the Dominican Republic, Matos was ranked the No. 35 center in the 2020 class by Rivals.com.

Matos joins Serrel Smith Jr., Jake Boggs, Javon Greene and Sam Hines as newcomers to USF via the transfer portal. The Bulls also signed JuCo forward D.J. Patrick and Windermere H.S. senior Trey Moss.

South Florida, USF, Bulls
