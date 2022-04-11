South Florida Bulls earn commitment from Dok Muordar

The South Florida received some good news Sunday when 2022 Huntington Prep forward Dok Muordar has decided to run with the Bulls.

Muordar also had offers from LSU and Oregon.

The South Sudan native verbally committed to USF and head coach Brian Gregory during an official visit to Tampa this weekend with his host parents.

The 6-foot-11, 200 pound Muordar – a versatile forward/center who can score around the basket or by facing up and shooting – joins Pike High School (Indianapolis, IN) guard Ryan Conwell in the Bulls 2022 recruiting class.

The Bulls need front court help and Muordar will have the opportunity to step into the role that Jalyn McCreary played.

Muordar will be able to sign a National Letter of Intent on April 13.

USF continues to hunt for transfer portal prospects to bolster its roster for the 2022-23 season. The Bulls are also in the mix with NJCAA Player of the Year Sean East II. The John A. Logan CC guard and his parents also took an official visit to USF this weekend.

