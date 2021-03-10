BullsInsider - Caleb Murphy Named to AAC All-Freshman Team

FORT WORTH, TX, (Mar. 10, 2021) – University of South Florida point guard Caleb Murphy was selected to the American Athletic Conference All-Freshman Team, the league office announced on Wednesday.

Murphy (Youngstown, Ohio) started in 18 of the 19 games he appeared in and finished the regular season third on the team with 8.8 points per game, which included eight games in double digits and a career-high 20 points Dec. 29 at Memphis.



His 2.8 assists per game average ranks ninth all-time at USF among freshman, and his 54 total assists are 11 shy of moving into the top 10 at USF in assists by a freshman.



Murphy becomes the sixth player in school history to earn AAC All-Freshman Team honors, joining John Egbunu (2014), Chris Perry (2014), Jahmal McMurray (2016), David Collins (2018) and Alexis Yetna (2019).



Murphy and the Bulls open AAC Tournament play Thursday at noon when No. 8 seed USF takes on No. 9 seed Temple at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.