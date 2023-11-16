TAMPA, Fla., (Nov. 17, 2023) - South Florida (5-5; 3-3 AAC) travels to the Alamodome on Friday to take on UTSA (7-3; 6-0 AAC) in the first ever meeting between the two American Athletic Conference programs. A win would be the third road victory of the season for USF. Kickoff in San Antonio, Texas is slated for 9:00 p.m. ET on ESPN2. With their win over Temple last week, the Bulls are now just one victory away from bowl eligibility in first-year head coach Alex Golesh’s inaugural season. They have made it happen with a dynamic offense and the dual threat abilities of redshirt freshman quarterback Byrum Brown. The 19-year-old signal caller has thrown for 2,538 yards and 18 touchdowns while adding another 892 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground and is on pace to break school records in total yards and passing.

Sept. 30, 2022; Murfreesboro, TN; UTSA Roadrunners wide receiver Joshua Cephus (2) catches a pass as MTSU cornerback Jalen Jackson (23) covers him at Floyd Stadium. (HELEN COMER - USA TODAY NETWORK)

UTSA OFFENSE This offense has come alive during their win streak, scoring at least 34 points each game and averaging 435 total yards. They have done so by starting fast, holding a 6-0 record this year when they score first and going 1-3 when their opponents do. Quarterback Frank Harris leads the way, with the redshirt senior passing for 1,897 yards and 14 touchdowns while averaging 237 yards per game. Harris, playing in his fifth season for the Roadrunners, holds 38 school records and has started the fourth most games among active quarterbacks. Harris’ favorite target in 2023 has been senior receiver Joshua Cephus, catching 67 passes for 803 yards and eight touchdowns. He has also caught a pass in 49 straight games. Look for UTSA to target him early and often against one of the worst passing defenses in America. The Roadrunners also boast a balanced rush attack behind Kevorian Barnes, Robert Henry and Rocko Griffin, with each back scoring at least four touchdowns and averaging over 40 yards a game this season. After creating four turnovers last week, the Bulls defense showed that it can force opponents into making mistakes. USF will try to replicate that success this week against a team that has turned the ball over 14 times this season. UTSA DEFENSE

UTSA Roadrunners linebacker Trey Moore (31) attempts to knock down North Texas Mean Green quarterback Austin Aune’s (2) pass in the second half at the Alamodome. (Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports)