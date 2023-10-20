TAMPA, Fla., (Oct. 20, 2023) – South Florida (3-4; 2-2 AAC) looks to right the ship after losing big back-to-back American Athletic Conference games when they travel to Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, CT on Saturday to take on Connecticut (1-5). Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. EST on CBS. This will be the 18th time these teams will meet on the football field, sixteen of the previous meetings took place when UConn and USF were both members of the Big East and AAC. The Bulls have won eight in a row versus UConn dating back to 2012, the most recent contest coming in 2019 with USF winning 48-22 in East Hartford, also marking their fourth straight win in Pratt & Whitney Stadium. South Florida is coming off of a crushing 56-14 homecoming defeat against FAU and will look to make it five in a row in the Huskies backyard. UConn enters this game after a poorly timed bye week following its first win of the season over Rice, and this team will look to keep the momentum going after the week off. “Really well coached football team,” said Bulls head coach Alex Golesh in his weekly Tuesday presser, “They’re really, really sound, they play really hard, and we’re gonna have to play harder than them for longer to be able to come out of there with a win.

Sep 30, 2023; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies quarterback Ta'Quan Roberson (6) throws a pass against the Utah State Aggies in the first quarter at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. (David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports)

This unit struggled to get things going in the first four games of the season, failing to score more than 17 points in a game during that stretch. They have come alive in the last two games, however, scoring 33 points and then 38 points before the bye week. Huskies redshirt junior quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson stepped in for injured starter Joe Fagnano in week two against Georgia State. He made his first start of the season in the Huskies loss to FIU in week three. On the season, Roberson is completing 60.3 percent (85-141) of his passes for 970-yards, seven and two picks. He will aim to move the ball down the field against the Bulls shaky secondary play that ranks No. 126 nationally in pass yards allowed. His top targets are sophomore tight end Justin Joly graduate Brett Buckman, and junior Cameron Ross, who each have at least 20 catches, 200 receiving yards and a touchdown this season. The Bulls run defense needs to bounce back against the No. 96 ranked rush offense nationally after allowing over 200 rushing yards in three straight games. Look for the linebacker duo of senior Jhalyn Shuler and junior D.J. Gordon, the two leading tacklers for USF, to be heavily involved on Saturday. UCONN DEFENSE

Sep 30, 2023; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies linebacker Jackson Mitchell (8) intercepts a pass intended for Utah State Aggies wide receiver Micah Davis (4) in the first quarter at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. (David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports)