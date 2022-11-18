South Florida at Tulsa; preview & prediction
TAMPA, Fla. (Nov. 18, 2022) – The South Florida Bulls (1-9, 0-6 AAC) travel to H.A. Chapman Stadium in their ninth game away from home as they take on the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-7, 1-5 AAC) tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET.
Game temperatures are projected to be in the upper 20s.
True freshman Byron Brown, who entered year as the fourth-string quarterback, is expected to get his first start tonight in place of Katravis Marsh (neck).
Running back Brian Battie has posted 100-yard games in his last three outings as he increased his season rushing total to 873, just 137 short of the tenth 1,000-yard season in program history.
When Linebacker Dwayne Boyles steps on the field in Tulsa he will set a new career games played mark at USF. He currently has played in 52 career games, tied for the USF record. Additionally, Boyles needs ten tackles to become just the 13th Bull to post 100 tackles in a season. He needs three tackles to become the eighth player to post 300 tackles in a career at USF.
Let’s take a look at the matchup ahead.
TULSA OFFENSE
The Golden Hurricane quarterback room has also seen some injuries this season, with starting quarterback Davis Brin mending a shoulder injury that prompted backup Braylon Braxton to play in last week’s game against Memphis. Brin is currently listed as questionable but will likely start in tomorrow's matchup.
Brin has had an average season completing 59.2 percent of his throws for 2,138 yards and 17 touchdowns.
The star of this offense is senior receiver Keylon Stokes whose 1,032 yards sets him up at fourth in the nation and second in the AAC. Stokes has been consistent this season, averaging 103.2 yards a game, and on top of that, he has six touchdowns.
With 3,315 career receiving yards, Strokes needs just 28 more yards to break Tulsa’s 57-year-old record of most receiving yards in a career.
On the ground, the Golden Hurricane has a total of 1,278 rushing yards this season, split between four different backs. Senior Deneric Prince leads the bunch with 469 yards and three touchdowns. However, in the red zone, Tulsa calls on senior Steven Anderson, who leads the team with five rushing touchdowns.
Tulsa's greatest weakness on this side of the ball is their offensive line. They have allowed 42 sacks this season – by far the most in the AAC and third most in all of college football.
TULSA DEFENSE
There’s nothing too special about this defense. They allow a total of 396.6 yards per game, with 211.6 per game on the ground. However, when the ball is in the air, this defense thrives.
The Golden Hurricane poise a solid passing defense allowing opposing quarterbacks just 185 yards per game, ranking them second in the AAC and 20th in the country.
Linebackers Justin Wright and Jon-Michael Terry, and safeties Bryson Powers and Kendarin Ray are the reason this defense presents any threat. Together they combine for just under 50 percent of the team’s total tackles.
The Tulsa defense struggles in the red zone. They’re just behind Houston in the AAC for the worst red zone defense. They have allowed opponents 32 total scores in the red zone producing a defensive red zone percentage of a hefty 88.9 percent.
SHEWEY’S SUMMARY
There are a lot of factors that make me predict a huge game for Battie. A USF offense banking on a third-string true freshman quarterback against a high-powered pass defense, it’s clear the Bulls will want to keep as much of the game on the ground as possible.
Tulsa will come out firing on offense this game. They know they face one of, if not the weakest defenses in the country. I believe the Tulsa offense will look to move the ball through the air as much as possible and keep feeding Stokes.
With two games left in the season, one of which being against the conference-leading UCF, the Bulls must understand this is their best shot to gain their first AAC victory.
I don’t think we will see must difference in the Bulls defense in this game. I predict Tulsa running up the scoreboard to beat USF 45-41.