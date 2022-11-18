TAMPA, Fla. (Nov. 18, 2022) – The South Florida Bulls (1-9, 0-6 AAC) travel to H.A. Chapman Stadium in their ninth game away from home as they take on the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-7, 1-5 AAC) tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET. Game temperatures are projected to be in the upper 20s. True freshman Byron Brown, who entered year as the fourth-string quarterback, is expected to get his first start tonight in place of Katravis Marsh (neck). Running back Brian Battie has posted 100-yard games in his last three outings as he increased his season rushing total to 873, just 137 short of the tenth 1,000-yard season in program history. When Linebacker Dwayne Boyles steps on the field in Tulsa he will set a new career games played mark at USF. He currently has played in 52 career games, tied for the USF record. Additionally, Boyles needs ten tackles to become just the 13th Bull to post 100 tackles in a season. He needs three tackles to become the eighth player to post 300 tackles in a career at USF. Let’s take a look at the matchup ahead.





TULSA OFFENSE



Oct 1, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane wide receiver Keylon Stokes (2) runs after a reception during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. (Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports)

The Golden Hurricane quarterback room has also seen some injuries this season, with starting quarterback Davis Brin mending a shoulder injury that prompted backup Braylon Braxton to play in last week’s game against Memphis. Brin is currently listed as questionable but will likely start in tomorrow's matchup. Brin has had an average season completing 59.2 percent of his throws for 2,138 yards and 17 touchdowns. The star of this offense is senior receiver Keylon Stokes whose 1,032 yards sets him up at fourth in the nation and second in the AAC. Stokes has been consistent this season, averaging 103.2 yards a game, and on top of that, he has six touchdowns. With 3,315 career receiving yards, Strokes needs just 28 more yards to break Tulsa’s 57-year-old record of most receiving yards in a career. On the ground, the Golden Hurricane has a total of 1,278 rushing yards this season, split between four different backs. Senior Deneric Prince leads the bunch with 469 yards and three touchdowns. However, in the red zone, Tulsa calls on senior Steven Anderson, who leads the team with five rushing touchdowns. Tulsa's greatest weakness on this side of the ball is their offensive line. They have allowed 42 sacks this season – by far the most in the AAC and third most in all of college football. TULSA DEFENSE

Oct 1, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Tulsa linebacker Justin Wright (30) looks into the Cincinnati backfield during the third quarter at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. (Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports)