Wednesday marked the start of the early signing period for college basketball recruits, and South Florida has received signatures from three recruits expected to play key roles for Brian Gregory ’s program starting with the 2023-2024 season: Christ School (NC) power forward/center Anthony Robinson , The Skill Factory (GA) point guard Myles Che and Legacy Early College (SC) forward Tyler Ringgold have all signed their National Letter of Intent (NLI).

“Extremely excited to add Anthony Robinson to our program,” Gregory said via video statement . “He comes from a great family, a highly athletic family with his dad playing football at Georgia Tech and his mother, a Hall of Famer at the University of Tennessee. Anthony goes to the Christ School in North Carolina and he's had a tremendous, tremendous summer. Great size, great athletic ability, tremendous on the defensive end in terms of blocking shots and being able to move his feet and guard multiple positions and has really, really developed his low post scoring and his ability to use his soft touch from the perimeter. He is a young man that brings everything to the table that we want in our program. He's gonna make a great impact, not only during his freshman year, but in the years to come as well.”

Tuesday evening Ringgold went public on Instagram and Twitter about his commitment to USF. BullsInsider.com confirmed with the Louisiana native that he also signed with the Bulls. Shortly after that, the USF men’s basketball Twitter account posted a video with highlights of Ringgold and a statement by Gregory.

“We all were very excited when Tyler Ringgold committed to us,” Gregory said in the video. Versatile forward and in this day and age and basketball a very, very important position. He's got a tremendous shooting touch to the three point line, and at 6-foot-8, 220 pounds right now, he's only gonna get bigger, better and stronger. Got a great feel for the game, ability to rebound the ball and ignite the fast break himself, and again, has great bloodlines when it comes to what basketball in the work that you have to put in. Another guy that adds so much to our program with his versatility.”

The three players mark the largest class of high school players to sign with USF since the 2017 recruiting class that included David Collins, Justin Brown and Alexis Yetna.



