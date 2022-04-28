South Florida announces addition of Kansas St. transfer Selton Miguel

The 6-foot-4 Miguel, from Luanda, Angola, by way of West Oaks Academy (Orlando, Florida), averaged 7.2 points and 4.0 rebounds in 26 games this past season with 14 starts. He also averaged 7.2 points and 3.1 rebounds as a freshman while starting 22 games.

TAMPA (April 28, 2022) – University of South Florida men’s basketball head coach Brian Gregory has announced the signing of Selton Miguel, a transfer from K-State, who will join the Bulls for the 2022-23 season.

The 6-4 guard played in 55 games and made 36 starts over two seasons for the Wildcats, including 22 starts as a true freshman in 2020-21.

“Selton was a player that we recruited out of high school and when he decided to transfer our call was made immediately. We are very excited to welcome him to the Bulls family,” said Gregory. “He’s a multi-dimensional guard that we see as a player who can score in a variety of ways which is important to us. He wasn’t always asked to score, but was a high-level scorer throughout high school and the AAU circuit and we see him as having an opportunity to return to that here at South Florida. He plays hard, is a tough defender, and he’s going to have a big impact on our team as a leader both on and off the court.”

Miguel averaged 7.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and nearly one steal per game in his two seasons at K-State. He netted a career-high 17 points on three different occasions. Miguel was the Wildcats’ second-leading rebounder (4.0) in 2021-22 while shooting a career-high 37.5 percent from the field.

Originally from Angola, Miguel moved to Portugal at the age of 13 before moving to the United States in ninth grade. He starred in his prep career at West Oaks Academy (Orlando) and helped lead West Oaks to a 76-25 record, including at least 23 wins each season and runner-up finishes in the Sunshine Independent Athletic Association (SIAA) in 2019 and 2020.

Miguel spent the summer of 2021 playing with the Angolan National Team, where he was the youngest member of the team, as they competed in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Kaunas, Lithuania for a spot in the Tokyo Olympics.

Miguel joins South Florida’s 2022 recruiting class that includes freshmen Ryan Conwell and Dok Muordar.



