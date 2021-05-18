South Florida adds another SEC forward to 2021-22 roster

TAMPA, Fla., (May 18, 2021) – South Carolina forward Jalyn McCreary will transfer to South Florida. The 6-foot-8, 235-pounder will have three seasons of eligibility.

A sophomore from Marietta, Georgia, McCreary played in 44 games in his career with the Gamecocks and averaged 4.5 points and 3.0 rebounds per outing. He started one of the 17 games he appeared in during the 2020-21 season. He averaged 5.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, and led the team with 18 blocked shots.

