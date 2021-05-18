South Florida Bulls adds 6-foot-8 Tennessee transfer Corey Walker Jr.
TAMPA, Fla. (May 12, 2021) – South Florida has landed a versatile scoring wing with Corey Walker Jr. announcing that he is transferring from Tennessee to USF. Walker Jr. announced his commitment in an Instagram post.
Middle Tennessee State, UCF, UNLV and Utah were also in contention for Walker Jr.
Walker Jr. was the No. 68 ranked player overall in the 2020 class. This makes him the second-highest ranked recruit Brian Gregory has brought to Tampa -- Caleb Murphy, also a member of the 2020 class, ranked higher at No. 63.
USF assistant coach Scott Wagers was also heavily involved in recruiting Walker Jr.
