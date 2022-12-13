Growing up the son of a coach, snapper Trey DuBuc has some understanding of the way things work with coaches so he was excited to get back up to Tampa this past weekend to spend more time with new Bulls head coach Alex Golesh and former interim head coach and special teams coordinator Daniel Da Prato who remains on staff for now helping Golesh with the transition.

DuBuc may have had more experience at USF than many of the new people he met in Tampa over the weekend, but the overall experience locked him in on his decision to become a Bull.