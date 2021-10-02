SMU Mustangs run away from USF Bulls, 41-17

The University of South Florida Bulls can’t keep up with the Southern Methodist University Mustangs, falling 41-17. USF kept it close for three quarters, only to have SMU pull away in the fourth.





SMU took the opening kickoff and scored on their first drive of the game. Mustang quarterback, Tanner Mordecai had big passes to Reggie Roberson Jr. and Danny Gray for pickups of 14 and 12 yards, getting them into USF territory. A few plays later, it was Roberson with a 21 yard touchdown catch to put the Mustangs up 7-0.

The Bulls went three-and-out on their first drive. They had a chance to get the ball back on a muffed punt return, but SMU recovered the ball.

The Mustangs began the drive on their 27 after the punt recovery. On first down, Mordecai hits Tyler Lavine for a 22 yard gain. Two plays later, its Gray for a 23 yard catch to the USF 24. The drive stalls at the USF eight yard line, forcing SMU to take the field goal. With 4:40 remaining in the first quarter, SMU led 10-0.

Early in the second quarter, SMU would add to their lead with a ten yard touchdown catch by Rashee Rice. The Mustangs got into scoring position in part due to 15 and 14 yard catches by Rice and 13 yard a 15 yarder by Danny Gray. With 12:05 to go in the first half, SMU led 17-0.

USF responded with a field goal on their next possession. The Bulls put together an extended drive, burning more than four minutes of game clock, but their drive stalled on the SMU 12 yard line. They trailed the Mustangs 17-3 going into halftime.

The Bulls got the ball first in the second half and capitalized on the opportunity. Jaren Mangham would punch it into the end zone with a one yard run to set the score to 17-10.

SMU settled for a field goal to go up 20-10 after their drive stalled on the USF 12 yard line.

The Bulls went three and out on their next drive, allowing the Mustangs to build on their lead. Tre Siggers rushed for a 13 yard touchdown with a little more than four minutes remaining in the third quarter, giving SMU at 27-10.

The determined Bulls insisted on keeping things close. On their next drive, they would score their second touchdown of the game when Jaren Mangham rushed for a one yard score. USF trailed by ten, 27-17 headed into the fourth quarter.

It was in the fourth quarter when the game got out of hand for the Bulls. It began on SMU’s second drive of the quarter, when on second down, Gray caught a 42 yard pass to set the Mustangs up on the USF seven yard line. Two plays later Gray caught a four yard touchdown pass, killing any USF momentum with the 34-17 score.

McClain would fumble on the next possession of the game. SMU recovered. They would tack on another touchdown to go up 41-17.

While the final score suggests a blowout, the game was actually pretty close until the middle of the fourth quarter. And, statistically, the results favored SMU, but not drastically so.

McClain passed for 223 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. His new favorite target the same as his old, his former high school teammate, Jimmy Horn Jr. Horn had 102 yards on five catches. He was a perfect 5-5, catches versus targets. Also perfect was Demarcus Gregory, 2-2 for a team second best, 40 receiving yards.

Brian Battie was the top runner for the Bulls, with 46 yards on seven carries. Mangham had the two touchdowns, but ran for just 21 yards.

For the Mustangs, Mordecai had a solid game, passing for 287 yards, four touchdowns and one interception off a tipped pass.

Gray was the top receiver for SMU, catching passes for 74 yards and two trips to the end zone. Other receivers with major contributions were Rashee Rice with 57 yards and a touchdown and Reggie Roberson with 54 yards and one touchdown.

SMU moves to 5-0 with the win and will likely find themselves ranked in the top 25 by Monday. They will visit Navy on Tuesday.

The slump continues for USF. They sit at 1-4 with an open date coming up in one week. They will return to action against Tulsa on 10/16 in Tampa.



