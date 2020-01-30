News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-30 11:44:14 -0600') }} football Edit

Smith ready to work with Weis and Scott

Kelly Quinlan • RunningtheBulls
Publisher

Longtime South Florida quarterback commit Jordan Smith decided to wait and not sign in the early signing period after the Bulls changed coaches. It made a lot of sense since Jeff Scott was still pu...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}