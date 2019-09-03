News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-03 05:50:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Sharp talks recruiting, FIBA & more

Russ Wood • RunningtheBulls
@RussHoops
Senior Writer

For all but about a half-dozen basketball programs, getting recruits on campus early is very important. That makes things like the USF Basketball Team Camp and USF Elite Camp so important to in-state recruiting.

Zupbaespey0jl9mws7iy
Israel guard Emanuel Sharp drives past a defender during last month's FIBA U16 European Championships (Photo courtesy of FIBA)

At the Bulls recent Elite Camp one local prospect who holds a USF offer, and happens to be a legacy recruit, came to the camp with his parents Derrick and Tina. Class of 2022 Blake (Tampa) guard Emanuel Sharp, who recently returned home from the FIBA U16 European Championships in in Udine, Italy, sat down with RunningTheBulls.com sat at the end of the camp for an exclusive interview.

Premium subscribers may continue to read this article by clicking HERE.

Not a subscriber? For the best USF basketball and football recruiting coverage and analysis join now by clicking HERE.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}