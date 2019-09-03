For all but about a half-dozen basketball programs, getting recruits on campus early is very important. That makes things like the USF Basketball Team Camp and USF Elite Camp so important to in-state recruiting.

Israel guard Emanuel Sharp drives past a defender during last month's FIBA U16 European Championships (Photo courtesy of FIBA)

At the Bulls recent Elite Camp one local prospect who holds a USF offer, and happens to be a legacy recruit, came to the camp with his parents Derrick and Tina. Class of 2022 Blake (Tampa) guard Emanuel Sharp, who recently returned home from the FIBA U16 European Championships in in Udine, Italy, sat down with RunningTheBulls.com sat at the end of the camp for an exclusive interview.