Shakeel Moore Talks Recruiting, USF
For 6-foot-1 Piedmont Classical (NC) High School point guard Shakeel Moore the travel team season was bittersweet. On one hand, Moore and his Team CP3 teammates did not qualify for the Nike Peach J...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news