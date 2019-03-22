The 6-foot-3, 200 pound guard averaged 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists on a team that finished the season 25-7 and were the FHSAA Class 4A runner-up. Thursday Trigg announced via Twitter that he had received his first Division I basketball scholarship – and it came from a school located close to his home.

Michael Trigg Jr. had a big sophomore season at Seffner Christian Academy and it did not go unnoticed.

Blessed to receive my first Division 1 offer in basketball from the University of South Florida @BigCountyPreps1 @TorelloSports @sca_football @CoachP_SCA @RenaldoMGarcia @Rivalsfbcamps @Rivals @USFMBB @coach_bianchi @prephoopsfl pic.twitter.com/fgxEeoYuwM

“It caught me by surprise,” Trigg said of USF’s offer. “It made me feel good. I wasn’t really expecting it this soon.”

RunningTheBulls.com first saw the strong, skilled, productive class of 2021 guard last month when Seffner Christian played Master’s Academy in the 4A Regional Finals. Trigg had 25 points – 15 in the second half – in a three point victory. We didn’t spot any USF coaches at that game but Trigg told us that the Bulls staff had been checking out his games during the season.

“They came to a couple of games at the beginning of the year and then they came to the state tournament (in Lakeland, Fla.).”

In fact, USF head coach Brian Gregory and assistant coach Scott Wagers were spotted in RP Funding Center during the 4A championship game and they saw one heck of a performance by Trigg who scored 33 points (10-of-17 FG), grabbed seven rebounds, dished three assists and got two steals. He hit 3-of-5 perimeter jumpers and made 10-of-11 free throws that afternoon.

Trigg told us that, since the season ended, he has been working on his jump shot “trying to get it more consistent because I think I’m a pretty streaky shooter but I want it (his jump shot) to be on every game.”

Ironically it is not his jumper that Trigg wants college coaches to notice about his game during the upcoming travel team season.

“I want them to see that I’m a very aggressive player, I play defense and I get the job done.”

A two-sport star, Trigg also holds football offers from Boston College, Florida Atlantic and Southern Mississippi.

“Yes sir,” Trigg said when asked if he is interested in playing both sports at the next level. “That’s always been my dream since I was young and I think I might have an opportunity to do it.”