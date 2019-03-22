Seffner Christian Two-Sport Standout Offered By USF
Michael Trigg Jr. had a big sophomore season at Seffner Christian Academy and it did not go unnoticed.
The 6-foot-3, 200 pound guard averaged 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists on a team that finished the season 25-7 and were the FHSAA Class 4A runner-up. Thursday Trigg announced via Twitter that he had received his first Division I basketball scholarship – and it came from a school located close to his home.
Blessed to receive my first Division 1 offer in basketball from the University of South Florida @BigCountyPreps1 @TorelloSports @sca_football @CoachP_SCA @RenaldoMGarcia @Rivalsfbcamps @Rivals @USFMBB @coach_bianchi @prephoopsfl pic.twitter.com/fgxEeoYuwM— Michael Trigg (@mtrigg_23) March 21, 2019
“It caught me by surprise,” Trigg said of USF’s offer. “It made me feel good. I wasn’t really expecting it this soon.”
RunningTheBulls.com first saw the strong, skilled, productive class of 2021 guard last month when Seffner Christian played Master’s Academy in the 4A Regional Finals. Trigg had 25 points – 15 in the second half – in a three point victory. We didn’t spot any USF coaches at that game but Trigg told us that the Bulls staff had been checking out his games during the season.
“They came to a couple of games at the beginning of the year and then they came to the state tournament (in Lakeland, Fla.).”
In fact, USF head coach Brian Gregory and assistant coach Scott Wagers were spotted in RP Funding Center during the 4A championship game and they saw one heck of a performance by Trigg who scored 33 points (10-of-17 FG), grabbed seven rebounds, dished three assists and got two steals. He hit 3-of-5 perimeter jumpers and made 10-of-11 free throws that afternoon.
Trigg told us that, since the season ended, he has been working on his jump shot “trying to get it more consistent because I think I’m a pretty streaky shooter but I want it (his jump shot) to be on every game.”
Ironically it is not his jumper that Trigg wants college coaches to notice about his game during the upcoming travel team season.
“I want them to see that I’m a very aggressive player, I play defense and I get the job done.”
A two-sport star, Trigg also holds football offers from Boston College, Florida Atlantic and Southern Mississippi.
“Yes sir,” Trigg said when asked if he is interested in playing both sports at the next level. “That’s always been my dream since I was young and I think I might have an opportunity to do it.”
When we spoke with Trigg’s father he wanted to make one thing very clear.
“Mike plays basketball and football and he’s always been a good athlete,” Michael Trigg Sr. said. “Ever since he started training with Teddy Dupay he has become a two-sport athlete. Not just a football player who can play basketball, he really can play basketball. He has the IQ so I give a lot of credit to Teddy Dupay for that because he breaks things down and teaches it to Mike and Mike applies that to his game and it’s showing up (in his on court performances). Mike put a lot of work in. I’m happy for Mike, it’s starting to pay off.”
We asked the elder Trigg if the USF football staff was showing interest in his son.
“They are. I’m pretty sure he’ll get an offer this spring,” he said.
Seffner Christian Academy head coach Sam Moorer has been coaching high school basketball for seven seasons and has compiled a 124-72 (.632) record. This season he guided his team to its second District and Regional titles. He talked about what the USF coaches like about Trigg and his impact on the Seffner Christian program.
IN THE WORDS OF HIS COACH: "The coaching staff at USF said Mike's size and skill set fit well in their system, and he is the type of student-athlete they are looking to recruit. At this point, nobody else has offered Mike the opportunity to play college basketball. To me, it says a lot about the USF coaching staff and the quality program they are continuing to build at South Florida. As far as what he brings to our program at Seffner Christian, Mike is never afraid. He has a drive in him and a willingness to put in the work that is very uncommon. His personality on and off the court is contagious."
Stay with RunningTheBulls.com and Rivals.com for future updates on Michael Trigg Jr.