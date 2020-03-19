One injury changed everything

After a 24-win season, the most in program history, a 2019 College Basketball Invitational championship plus returning 92.4 percent of its scoring and 94.6 percent of its rebounding fan expectations for the Bulls this season were rightfully high.

Then on November 4, with slightly less than 33-hours before USF opened the regular season against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Jay D’Abramo, USF Associate Director of Communications for men’s basketball, emailed a press release to credentialed media members with the subject line: Alexis Yetna to Miss 2019-20 Season with Injury.



