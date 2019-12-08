Scott is set to become the Bulls fifth full-time head coach in school history after a rough three-year slide under Charlie Strong. He brings with him a lengthy resume of winning and success that is unparalleled in modern college football as part of the Clemson dynasty.

Winning championships is something that all USF fans want for the football program and first-time athletic director Michael Kelly has tabbed a man who has spent his life around and working for championship programs in Clemson offensive coordinator Jeff Scott.

The 38-year-old co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach grew up in Florida where his father Brad Scott was an assistant for Bobby Bowden at Florida State. Scott went to high school in South Carolina while his father was the head coach of the Gamecocks and then ended up playing at Clemson. He joined the Tigers staff in 2008 as a graduate assistant and when Dabo Swinney took over as interim head coach, Jeff Scott replaced him as the receivers coach. When Chad Morris left to become the head coach at SMU, Jeff Scott and Tony Elliott were promoted to co-offensive coordinators at Clemson in 2015. In his second season as offensive coordinator, Clemson won a national championship and then won a second in 2018. The Tigers are in the CFB playoffs again this year and it is expected that Scott will continue in his offensive coordinator role throughout their playoff run like many other coaches before him including his father at Florida State. Brad Scott remained in the Noles staff during their championship run in 1993.

Scott was a finalist for the Broyles Award for the nation's top assistant coach. He had been under consideration for the USF job when former AD Mark Harlan hastily hired Charlie Strong in 2016.

As a recruiter, Scott has mined the state of Florida heavily. Below is a list of his Florida based recruits and that shows a wide area of the state he covered from South Beach to the Panhandle.