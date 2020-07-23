RunningtheBulls - Sails Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

Senior USF cornerback and Tampa native KJ Sails has been named to the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List, joining a list of national standouts considered for the award recognizing community service, athletic and academic achievement.

Sails organized a unity walk in downtown Tampa in early June that led nearly 400 participants clad in black on a reflective and educational march through the Central Park Village neighborhood to the Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church to highlight the quest for social justice and positive change. Sails has also been regularly involved in other community service projects during his time at USF.

Heading into his senior campaign, and second at USF after transferring from North Carolina. The cornerback earned second-team all-conference postseason honors in 2019 as he led the Bulls with five takeaways and three interceptions while finishing 15th in the conference with nine passes defended and tallying 42 tackles. Sails also returned 12 punts for 117 yards in his first season on the field for USF. His 9.8 yards per return average would have ranked second in the conference, but he was just shy of having enough returns to qualify.

Sails was named a preseason first team all-conference selection by Athlon Sports and earned second team recognition as a cornerback and fourth team as a punt returner from Phil Steele.

The Bulls are slated to open the 2020 campaign at preseason top 15 ranked Texas on Sept. 5. If preseason rankings hold, it will mark the highest ranked opening opponent in program history. The Bulls opened the 2019 campaign by falling to No. 19/17 Wisconsin in Tampa and won, 23-20, at No. 16/18 Notre Dame to open the 2011 season in the two others times USF has started a season versus a ranked foe.