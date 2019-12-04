The American Athletic Conference has announced their all-conference team selections. Two Bulls were honored this season. Junior cornerback, K.J. Sails, was selected to the all-conference second team. Sails led the team in interceptions (3) and fumble returns (2) and finished the season with 42 total tackles.



Senior tight end, Mitchell Wilcox, was given honorable mention by the conference. Wilcox was USF's top receiver, catching 28 passes for 350 yards and five touchdowns. He set program records for receiving yards by a tight end (1,326), catches by a tight end (100), and touchdowns by a tight end (10). Wilcox was a first team selection in 2018 and a second team selection in 2016.

