Ryan Conwell earns multiple post season honors

First Conwell earned all-Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference honors, for the second consecutive season, next he earned First Team Academic All-State honors from the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association, a few days later Conwell was named the Marion County Player of the Year by a vote of the county’s coaches, in late March Conwell was named to the IBCA/Franciscan Health Supreme 15 All-State List and Monday Conwell was one of 14-players named to the 2022 Indiana All-Stars team.

The Indiana All-Stars will play the Kentucky All-Stars in Owensboro, KY, June 10 and in Indianapolis, IN, June 11.

Pike finished its season at 14-9 and Conwell averaged 22.6 points – on 50.9 percent from the field and 35.9 percent (51-for-142) beyond the arc – 6.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.0 steals per game. The 6-foot-3 guard finished his high school career with 1,083 points, 309 rebounds, 209 assists and 134 steals.

Currently Conwell is the lone high school signee in the USF 2022 recruiting class but Huntington Prep (WV) big man Dok Muordar will start an official visit at USF on Thursday. BullsInsider.com sources feel good about the Bulls’ chances with Muordar.



