RTB TV: Kerwin Bell GT Week
USF football offensive coordinator talks to the media on Wednesday.
Join NOW and save 25% on your membership with $75 towards addidas gear!
Football Recruiting | Join us | Refer a friend | YouTube | Twitter
USF offensive coordinator, Kerwin Bell, talks about the loss to Wisconsin and the upcoming trip to Georgia Tech. Bell accepted responsibility for his offense and the lack of production in their first game of the season. He also expressed optimism that the offense will eventually produce, once the players become comfortable.