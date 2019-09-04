News More News
RTB TV: Kerwin Bell GT Week

Ben McCool • RunningtheBulls
USF football offensive coordinator talks to the media on Wednesday.

USF offensive coordinator, Kerwin Bell, talks about the loss to Wisconsin and the upcoming trip to Georgia Tech. Bell accepted responsibility for his offense and the lack of production in their first game of the season. He also expressed optimism that the offense will eventually produce, once the players become comfortable.

