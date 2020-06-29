RunningtheBulls - Robinson heads home to play for USF

Former Riverview standout T.J. Robinson committed to South Florida out of high school before eventually signing with Rutgers. He appeared in four games last year for the Knights, but after the COVID-19 outbreak, Robinson decided he wanted to be closer to home. That became a reality after new Bulls' coach Jeff Scott offered him a second chance to play at USF with a scholarship offer a few weeks ago and Robinson committed to transfer to USF on Monday afternoon.

As a true freshman, Robinson played in four games tallying five total tackles and keeping his redshirt. With the COVID-19 situation, Robinson has a strong case for a waiver to play this year and if he is granted that waiver he will have four years to play all four seasons. If he does not get the waiver he would have to sit out 2020 and then would have three years of eligibility remaining.