Windermere (FL) High School point guard Trey Moss has had quite the junior year.

Moss not only averaged 13.9 points, 5.2 assists, 7.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game and led his team to a FHSAA 7A Region 2 finals, but he also saw his recruitment pick up with a couple of new offers plus interest from several programs. One of which looked like it was going to be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Moss also took an official visit in the fall.