Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-11 14:16:57 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals Camp Series Tampa: USF Targets

Kelly Quinlan • RunningtheBulls.com
Publisher

Lakeland, Fla.- The Rivals 3-Stripe Camp Series rolled in the mid-Florida over the weekend and several top South Florida targets were on hand, here is the latest on each Bulls' target.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}