USF guard Laquincy Rideau was a leader for the Bulls basketball team last season. Now, the redshirt senior point guard will try to lead the Green and Gold to new heights, and he'll do it with even higher expectations.

Today Rideau and his teammates were picked to finish fifth in the league this season in a vote by the league's coaches. As an individual, the West Palm Beach native earned American Athletic Conference Preseason First-Team honors.

Rideau enters his redshirt senior season having already scored over 1,000 career points. Last season he started 34 of the Bulls 35 games averaging 13.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 2.9 steals per contest. He led The American in assists and steals becoming conference history to do so. Rideau registered the most single-season steals in both USF and AAC history (101). Following the season Rideau was named the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year and earned American Athletic Conference Third Team honors.

Prior to arriving in Tampa Rideau led Gardner-Webb in scoring as a sophomore and was the first player in Big South Conference history to post at least 150 rebounds, 150 assists and 100 steals in a single season.

Rideau was not the only Bull to receive the respect of The American coaches. Junior David Collins and redshirt sophomore Alexis Yetna both earned AAC Preseason Second-Team honors.

USF hosts Saint Leo in an exhibition game on Tuesday October 29 then opens its regular season in Yuengling Center on Tuesday November 5 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.