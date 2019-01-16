After playing in the Jersey Mike’s Jamaica Classic in 2018, South Florida will participate in the 2019 Cayman Islands Classic in George Town, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, college basketball insider Jon Rothstein reported.

The annual tournament, which is usually played during the third week of November at the John Gray High School gymnasium, is a non-elimination tournament that guarantees each team three games. It is hosted by the Mountain West Conference, as a result a Mountain West team will be in the preseason tournament every year.

Teams reportedly joining USF in the 2019 field include Loyola-Chicago, New Mexico State, Colorado State, Old Dominion, George Mason, and Washington State. An eighth team has yet to be confirmed.



The 2018 field included Akron, Clemson, Georgia Illinois State, St. Bonaventure, Georgia State, Boise State and Creighton. The 2017, and inaugural, Cayman Island Classic featured Cincinnati, Iowa, Louisiana, Wyoming, Buffalo, South Dakota State, Richmond and UAB.

It marks the second consecutive season USF will compete in a multi-team event (MTE). In 2018 the Bulls went 1-1 in Jamaica Classic games played in Monterrey Bay, Jamaica and was undefeated in the two on-campus games – Austin Peay and FAMU – played in Yuengling Center.