South Florida has added a major-conference opponent to its non-conference schedule, with the Bulls squaring off against Florida State in the Metro by T-Mobile Orange Bowl Basketball Classic in Sunrise, FL. The game, as well as the matchup between Florida and Utah State, were first reported by Jon Rothstein.

Sources: Florida State will play South Florida and Florida will face Utah State in the 2019 Orange Bowl Classic. Doubleheader is set for December 21st.

This marks the second appearance by USF in the Classic.

The Seminoles finished 29-8 overall last season, earned a 4-seed in the NCAA Tournament, and advanced to the Sweet Sixteen. Next season will be head coach Leonard Hamilton’s 18th at Florida State. Hamilton is the Seminoles’ all-time winningest coach at 354 wins and is the eighth winningest coach in ACC history. Hamilton’s overall NCAA coaching record is 554–426.

USF's second season under head coach Brian Gregory ended with Bulls winning the 2019 College Basketball Invitational Championship and a program record 24 victories. The Bulls completed the top turnaround in the NCAA last season, winning 14 more games than in 2017-18.

The 34th meeting in the series, which USF trails 12-21, will be played on December 21 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Fla. It marks the first meeting between the two programs since the Seminoles defeated the Bulls 62-75 in the 2014 Orange Bowl Basketball Classic. USF is 2-3 against FSU in neutral site games.

The Seminoles’ appearance in the Classic is the eighth consecutive season they have played in the event, and the 11th all-time. FSU owns an 8-2 record in its ten previous appearances.

Tickets purchased for the Classic are good for both games of the doubleheader. Game time and broadcast information will be announced at a later date.