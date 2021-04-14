BullsInsider - REPORT: South Florida to play Auburn next season

The series marks the first meeting between USF and Auburn since Dec. 14, 2011.

The South Florida men's basketball team will play a home-and-home series with Auburn, starting with a game at Amalie Arena in Tampa in 2021 according to reports. A return game at Auburn will be played during the 2022-23 season.

Under head coach Bruce Pearl (600–237), the Tigers went 13-14 last season. Shortly before the season began, Auburn announced that it had self-imposed a one-year post season ban on its men’s basketball program in response to an NCAA investigation that has led to a notice of allegations that, to date, remains unresolved.

Since its 2020-21 season ended, Auburn has seen two players declare for the NBA Draft – although J.T. Thor left open the possibility of returning – and three players enter the transfer portal. All that is in addition to a back-up guard transferring out of the program in December.

The Tigers have added several transfers including North Carolina big man Walker Kessler, a former five-star high school prospect. Additionally, Rivals.com ranks Auburn’s 2021 recruiting class No. 22 overall and No. 4 in the SEC.

The Bulls are in the midst of a roster makeover as well and only return one starter, Caleb Murphy, from the 2020-21 season. In less than three weeks, Brian Gregory and his coaching staff have added UNC Wilmington forward Jake Boggs, Denver forward Sam Hines Jr., George Mason wing Javon Greene and Triton College JuCo forward D.J. Patrick to its roster. Windermere (FL) H.S. point guard Trey Moss signed with USF in November.