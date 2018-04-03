South Florida forward Malik Martin has received his release and will transfer from USF upon his graduation in May according to a RunningTheBulls.com source. As a graduate transfer Martin will have immediate eligibility at his next school. Martin played in all 32 of the Bulls games, starting in seven.



Malik Martin reacts after making a three pointer against Cincinnati during the first half at USF Sun Dome. Photo by: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Martin, a Miami native, transferred to USF after two seasons at USC. Last season Martin averaged 6.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. He shot a team leading 58.2 percent from the field and led the Bulls in offensive rebounding and blocks. Martin finished the season strong making 72.2 percent (26-for-36) of his shots in the last seven games of the season. In November Martin posted career highs in points (24) and rebounds (10) in his first career double-double against Arkansas State. With Martin's departure, Brian Gregory has two scholarships to fill for the 2018-19 season.

