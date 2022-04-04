Caleb Murphy enters NCAA transfer portal

TAMPA, Fla., (Apr. 4, 2022) – South Florida freshman guard, Caleb Murphy , the Bulls leader in scoring and assists this season, has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal per multiple reports.

Murphy’s decision to enter the transfer portal does not preclude a return to Tampa, where he would be a key piece for the Bulls in the 2022-23 season. It does, however, open up a variety of options on where he might spend next season playing basketball.

The 6-foot-4 guard earned American Athletic Conference All-Freshman Team honors following the 2020-21 season and showed incremental improvement in his second season – averaging 11.4 points and 3.4 assists per game.

BullsInsider.com also expects Murphy to also submit paperwork to enter the 2022 NBA Draft.

An early entrant who requests an evaluation from the NBA Undergraduate Advisory Committee can hire an NCAA-certified agent and retain his college eligibility.

If Murphy does enter the NBA Draft, he will have until the NCAA Early Entry Withdrawal Deadline on June 1 to withdraw his name from the NBA Draft before forfeiting his three remaining seasons of collegiate eligibility.

Murphy is the second USF player (Jalyn McCreary) to enter the portal.



