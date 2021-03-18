TAMPA, Fla., (MAR. 18, 2021) – South Florida forward Alexis Yetna is the latest member of the Bulls to enter or plan to enter the transfer portal. Yetna is on schedule to graduate this year and should have immediate eligibility as a grad transfer.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive basketball, football and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial of premium access to BullsInsider.com with promo code Bulls60.