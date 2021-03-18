 Alexis Yetna is the latest South Florida player to enter transfer portal
Report: Alexis Yetna to transfer from South Florida

Russ Wood • BullsInsider
Senior Writer
@RussHoops

TAMPA, Fla., (MAR. 18, 2021) – South Florida forward Alexis Yetna is the latest member of the Bulls to enter or plan to enter the transfer portal. Yetna is on schedule to graduate this year and should have immediate eligibility as a grad transfer.

South Florida Bulls redshirt junior forward Alexis Yetna has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.
