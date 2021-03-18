Report: Alexis Yetna to transfer from South Florida
TAMPA, Fla., (MAR. 18, 2021) – South Florida forward Alexis Yetna is the latest member of the Bulls to enter or plan to enter the transfer portal. Yetna is on schedule to graduate this year and should have immediate eligibility as a grad transfer.
