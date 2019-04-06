Recruits React to USF's CBI Championship
South Florida recorded a major program win under second year head coach Brian Gregory over DePaul 77-65 Friday night in Chicago. USF never trailed in capturing the 12th annual Roman College Basketb...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news